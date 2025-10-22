Leerink Partners Maintains Hologic (HOLX) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Leerink Partners maintained coverage of Hologic (NasdaqGS:HOLX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.72% Downside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hologic is $73.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.72% from its latest reported closing price of $73.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hologic is 4,485MM, an increase of 11.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hologic. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOLX is 0.22%, an increase of 8.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 260,865K shares. The put/call ratio of HOLX is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 24,083K shares representing 10.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,688K shares , representing an increase of 26.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 37.09% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 11,022K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,795K shares , representing an increase of 74.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 293.19% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 8,992K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,486K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,341K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,835K shares , representing an increase of 42.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 86.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,171K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,091K shares , representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOLX by 4.81% over the last quarter.

