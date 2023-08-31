LEERINK PARTNERS Maintains Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, LEERINK PARTNERS maintained coverage of Genfit (EPA:GNFT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.53% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Genfit is 9.86. The forecasts range from a low of 7.98 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 203.53% from its latest reported closing price of 3.25.

The projected annual revenue for Genfit is 37MM, an increase of 41.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genfit. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GNFT is 0.03%, a decrease of 23.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.17% to 1,991K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tang Capital Management holds 1,234K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,213K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 13.15% over the last quarter.

Optiver Holding B.V. holds 297K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 90.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 843.70% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 84K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing a decrease of 24.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 19.94% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 41K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 324.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GNFT by 170.49% over the last quarter.

