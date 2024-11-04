Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Zura Bio (ZURA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Zura Bio (NasdaqCM:ZURA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 259.30% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zura Bio is $15.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 259.30% from its latest reported closing price of $4.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zura Bio is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zura Bio. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 16.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZURA is 0.05%, an increase of 142.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 122.83% to 33,213K shares. The put/call ratio of ZURA is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

VR Adviser holds 6,023K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 4,861K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,850K shares , representing an increase of 41.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURA by 129.75% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 4,642K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758K shares , representing an increase of 40.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURA by 181.78% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,284K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares , representing an increase of 23.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZURA by 84.70% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 3,218K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company.

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue its initial business combination with any business or industry, it intends to focus its search primarily in the life sciences sector.

