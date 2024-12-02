Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Zoetis (ZTS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.81% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zoetis is $222.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $173.84 to a high of $260.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.81% from its latest reported closing price of $176.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zoetis is 9,400MM, an increase of 2.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,792 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoetis. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZTS is -3.18%, an increase of 866.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 468,604K shares. The put/call ratio of ZTS is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 16,038K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,151K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 30.95% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 15,389K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,974K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 51.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 14,359K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,092K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 74.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,930K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,976K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 5.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,866K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,711K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZTS by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Zoetis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its products in more than 100 countries. In 2019, the company generated annual revenue of $6.3 billion with approximately 10,600 employees.

