Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Zoetis (WBAG:ZOTS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Zoetis (WBAG:ZOTS) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 2,792 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zoetis. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZOTS is -3.18%, an increase of 866.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 468,604K shares.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 16,038K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,151K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZOTS by 30.95% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 15,389K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,974K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOTS by 51.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 14,359K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,092K shares , representing a decrease of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZOTS by 74.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,930K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,976K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOTS by 5.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,866K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,711K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZOTS by 5.09% over the last quarter.

