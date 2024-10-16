Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Voyager Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:VYGR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.45% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Voyager Therapeutics is $17.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 162.45% from its latest reported closing price of $6.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Voyager Therapeutics is 12MM, a decrease of 91.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Voyager Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VYGR is 0.06%, an increase of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.50% to 39,018K shares. The put/call ratio of VYGR is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 5,200K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,672K shares , representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VYGR by 10.28% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,918K shares representing 7.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,292K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,628K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 1,602K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Voyager Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's wholly owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, and other severe neurological diseases.

