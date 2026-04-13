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Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Stryker (SYK) with Outperform Recommendation

April 13, 2026 — 08:04 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.49% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Stryker is $432.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $321.07 to a high of $492.45. The average price target represents an increase of 24.49% from its latest reported closing price of $347.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Stryker is 21,403MM, a decrease of 14.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an decrease of 935 owner(s) or 28.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.40%, an increase of 19.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.38% to 301,718K shares. SYK / Stryker Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of SYK is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenleaf Trust holds 16,564K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,643K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,145K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,940K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,118K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,998K shares , representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 55.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,536K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,466K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,493K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,295K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 16.74% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for Stryker Corporation-> Find out what the Options Markets think of Stryker Corporation-> See our take on Stryker Corporation Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

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