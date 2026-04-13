Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Stryker (SYK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.49% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Stryker is $432.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $321.07 to a high of $492.45. The average price target represents an increase of 24.49% from its latest reported closing price of $347.19 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Stryker is 21,403MM, a decrease of 14.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,341 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an decrease of 935 owner(s) or 28.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.40%, an increase of 19.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.38% to 301,718K shares. The put/call ratio of SYK is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenleaf Trust holds 16,564K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,643K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 4.59% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,145K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,940K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,118K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,998K shares , representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 55.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,536K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,466K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,493K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,295K shares , representing an increase of 18.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 16.74% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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