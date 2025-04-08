Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Spyre Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:SYRE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 353.70% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Spyre Therapeutics is $56.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 353.70% from its latest reported closing price of $12.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spyre Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spyre Therapeutics. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 9.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYRE is 0.17%, an increase of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.89% to 64,960K shares. The put/call ratio of SYRE is 1.84, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairmount Funds Management holds 4,018K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 3,622K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,258K shares , representing an increase of 10.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYRE by 8.04% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,804K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares , representing an increase of 75.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYRE by 210.50% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 2,685K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 2,578K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares , representing an increase of 15.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYRE by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Spyre Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

aeglea was founded in december of 2013 to develop engineered human enzymes invented in the laboratory of george georgiou, ph.d. of the university of texas at austin. the convergence of discovery and technology has created a significant opportunity for aeglea to impact both the treatment of inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. three drug candidates that degrade specific amino acids in the circulation are in development. for inborn errors of metabolism efforts are underway to normalize high arginine levels in patients who suffer from a gene mutation in the arginine degrading enzyme arginase1 and for patients who have mutations leading to excess levels of homocysteine. taking advantage of a cancer’s metabolic vulnerability and selectively killing only the tumor through deprivation of arginine, cysteine/cystine, and methionine are techniques in development for multiple oncology indications. coupling amino acid depletion therapy with the development of diagnostics for each oncology f

