Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Shattuck Labs (STTK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Shattuck Labs (NasdaqGS:STTK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.17% Upside

As of March 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shattuck Labs is $1.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.21 to a high of $1.26. The average price target represents an increase of 4.17% from its latest reported closing price of $1.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shattuck Labs is 16MM, an increase of 155.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 180 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shattuck Labs. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STTK is 0.03%, an increase of 30.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.59% to 34,173K shares. The put/call ratio of STTK is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Prosight Management holds 6,639K shares representing 13.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,679K shares , representing an increase of 14.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 54.48% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 5,540K shares representing 11.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,615K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 59.54% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 4,675K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares , representing an increase of 37.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 44.65% over the last quarter.

Clark Estates holds 1,476K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pinnacle Associates holds 1,325K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares , representing an increase of 65.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 60.79% over the last quarter.

Shattuck Labs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company . The Company focuses on developing a novel class of biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Shattuck Labs serves customers in the State of Texas.

