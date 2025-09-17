Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2025, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of SAB Biotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:SABS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 336.47% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for SAB Biotherapeutics is $9.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 336.47% from its latest reported closing price of $2.15 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for SAB Biotherapeutics is 35MM, an increase of 30,069.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAB Biotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABS is 0.00%, an increase of 4.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.93% to 1,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 918K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sessa Capital IM holds 458K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 233K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 85K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABS by 38.63% over the last quarter.

Pathstone Holdings holds 51K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.