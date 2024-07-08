Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Revvity (RVTY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.51% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Revvity is $128.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.51% from its latest reported closing price of $103.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Revvity is 3,372MM, an increase of 23.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,028 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revvity. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVTY is 0.16%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 126,983K shares. The put/call ratio of RVTY is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 17,029K shares representing 13.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,643K shares , representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 1.61% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 10,901K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,980K shares , representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 8,075K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,272K shares , representing a decrease of 39.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 31.64% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,665K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,454K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 67.11% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,413K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,812K shares , representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVTY by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Revvity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PerkinElmer enables scientists, researchers, and clinicians to address their most critical challenges across science and healthcare. With a mission focused on innovating for a healthier world, the company delivers unique solutions to serve the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets. IT strategically partners with customers to enable earlier and more accurate insights supported by deep market knowledge and technical expertise. Its dedicated team of about 14,000 employees worldwide is passionate about helping customers work to create healthier families, improve the quality of life, and sustain the wellbeing and longevity of people globally. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index.

