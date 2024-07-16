Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Revvity (LSE:0KHE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Revvity (LSE:0KHE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.62% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Revvity is 129.74 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 111.79 GBX to a high of 195.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.62% from its latest reported closing price of 110.30 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Revvity is 3,269MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,021 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revvity. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KHE is 0.16%, an increase of 1.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.72% to 126,999K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 17,029K shares representing 13.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,643K shares , representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KHE by 1.61% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 10,901K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,980K shares , representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KHE by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 8,075K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,272K shares , representing a decrease of 39.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KHE by 31.64% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 5,665K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,454K shares , representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KHE by 67.11% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 4,413K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,812K shares , representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KHE by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.