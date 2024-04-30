Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of XOMA (XOMA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of XOMA (NasdaqGM:XOMA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 184.83% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for XOMA is 75.48. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 184.83% from its latest reported closing price of 26.50.

The projected annual revenue for XOMA is 17MM, an increase of 250.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in XOMA. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XOMA is 0.10%, an increase of 13.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 8,031K shares. The put/call ratio of XOMA is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 3,634K shares representing 31.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVG2Q - Growth Portfolio Investor Class holds 315K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOMA by 8.28% over the last quarter.

FDCAX - Fidelity Capital Appreciation Fund holds 296K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EPGAX - Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth Fund holds 291K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XOMA by 33.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 273K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XOMA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

XOMA has built a significant portfolio of products that are licensed to and being developed by other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The Company's portfolio of partner-funded programs spans multiple stages of the drug development process and across various therapeutic areas. Many of these licenses are the result of XOMA's pioneering efforts in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics. The Company's royalty-aggregator business model includes acquiring additional licenses to programs with third-party funding.

