Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Teladoc Health (TDOC) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.79% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Teladoc Health is 21.14. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 45.79% from its latest reported closing price of 14.50.

The projected annual revenue for Teladoc Health is 3,161MM, an increase of 21.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teladoc Health. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDOC is 0.12%, a decrease of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 152,398K shares. The put/call ratio of TDOC is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 21,225K shares representing 12.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,312K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 6.27% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 11,819K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,269K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 17.54% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 7,475K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,688K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 0.61% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 7,465K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,688K shares, representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 9.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,882K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,098K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 27.02% over the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals.

