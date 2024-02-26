Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Progyny (PGNY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Progyny (NasdaqGS:PGNY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.09% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Progyny is 47.60. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 23.09% from its latest reported closing price of 38.67.

The projected annual revenue for Progyny is 1,344MM, an increase of 30.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Progyny. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGNY is 0.46%, a decrease of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 121,051K shares. The put/call ratio of PGNY is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 6,598K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

International Assets Investment Management holds 5,876K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 161.93% over the last quarter.

KPCB XIII Associates holds 5,075K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,492K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,941K shares, representing a decrease of 12.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 34.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,199K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,458K shares, representing an increase of 23.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGNY by 86.20% over the last quarter.

Progyny Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the US. The company is redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

