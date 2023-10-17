Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Procept BioRobotics (PRCT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.79% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procept BioRobotics is 50.42. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 70.79% from its latest reported closing price of 29.52.

The projected annual revenue for Procept BioRobotics is 128MM, an increase of 25.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procept BioRobotics. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRCT is 0.31%, an increase of 16.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.23% to 39,088K shares. The put/call ratio of PRCT is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CPMG holds 5,329K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,028K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,725K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 31.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,531K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,344K shares, representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 197.89% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,294K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 35.34% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,280K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Procept BioRobotics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PROCEPT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

