Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Premier (PINC) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Premier (NasdaqGS:PINC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.18% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Premier is 25.12. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.18% from its latest reported closing price of 21.62.

The projected annual revenue for Premier is 1,538MM, an increase of 16.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.94.

Premier Declares $0.21 Dividend

On January 25, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2024 will receive the payment on March 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $21.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.89%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.54%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 4.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.58 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 628 funds or institutions reporting positions in Premier. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 8.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PINC is 0.14%, a decrease of 18.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.38% to 105,955K shares. The put/call ratio of PINC is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,006K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,042K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 10.46% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 5,610K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,384K shares, representing an increase of 39.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 27.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,717K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,713K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 19.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,068K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,074K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PINC by 18.67% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,378K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company.

Premier Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare.

