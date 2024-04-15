Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Mind Medicine (MNMD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Mind Medicine (NasdaqGS:MNMD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 244.57% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Mind Medicine is 33.32. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 244.57% from its latest reported closing price of 9.67.

The projected annual revenue for Mind Medicine is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mind Medicine. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNMD is 0.05%, an increase of 12.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.92% to 5,060K shares. The put/call ratio of MNMD is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 600K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 552K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 378K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 230K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 192K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNMD by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Mind Medicine Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mind Medicine Inc., also known as MindMed, is a New York-based psychedelic medicine biotech company that develops psychedelic-inspired medicines known as psychoplastogens and therapies to address addiction and mental illness.

