Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:LXRX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 264.29% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 264.29% from its latest reported closing price of 1.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals is 76MM, an increase of 6,178.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 8.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LXRX is 0.06%, an increase of 48.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 189,602K shares. The put/call ratio of LXRX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 117,553K shares representing 47.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 24,436K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,995K shares , representing an increase of 18.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXRX by 59.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,703K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,043K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares , representing an increase of 7.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXRX by 32.15% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,498K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,190K shares , representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXRX by 23.80% over the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients' lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. Lexicon advanced one of these medicines to market and has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, heart failure, diabetes and metabolism and other indications.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.