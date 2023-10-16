Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2023, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.05% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is 374.34. The forecasts range from a low of 292.90 to a high of $420.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.05% from its latest reported closing price of 273.15.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is 7,158MM, an increase of 7.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2652 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 4.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ISRG is 0.59%, an increase of 11.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.18% to 338,088K shares. The put/call ratio of ISRG is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,022K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,424K shares, representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 161.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,931K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 24.42% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,343K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,176K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 23.70% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,019K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,192K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 960.17% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,511K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,471K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 25.21% over the last quarter.

Intuitive Surgical Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

