Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Immunocore Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (IMCR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Immunocore Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:IMCR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.93% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Immunocore Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is 87.11. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 49.93% from its latest reported closing price of 58.10.

The projected annual revenue for Immunocore Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt () is 203MM, a decrease of 18.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunocore Holdings plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 10.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMCR is 0.49%, an increase of 10.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 42,582K shares. The put/call ratio of IMCR is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 6,096K shares representing 12.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,313K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,913K shares , representing an increase of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 80.57% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,945K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,521K shares , representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 40.96% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,790K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares , representing an increase of 25.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 101.19% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,662K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,944K shares , representing a decrease of 10.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMCR by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Immunocore Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX – Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease – designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore’s most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

