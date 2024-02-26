Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.90% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hims & Hers Health is 11.08. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 7.90% from its latest reported closing price of 10.27.

The projected annual revenue for Hims & Hers Health is 899MM, an increase of 13.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 380 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hims & Hers Health. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HIMS is 0.49%, an increase of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.84% to 131,254K shares. The put/call ratio of HIMS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Forerunner Ventures Management holds 9,757K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management XVI holds 7,723K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 7,723K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redpoint Management holds 7,577K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,269K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,176K shares, representing a decrease of 17.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HIMS by 36.59% over the last quarter.

Hims & Hers Health Background Information

Hims & Hers is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more. Launched in November 2017, the company also offers thoughtfully created and curated health and wellness products. With products and services available across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Hims & Hers is able to provide all Americans access to quality, convenient and affordable care. Hims & Hers was founded by CEO Andrew Dudum, Hilary Coles, Jack Abraham and Joe Spector at venture studio Atomic in San Francisco, California.

