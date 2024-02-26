Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Envista Holdings (NVST) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.58% Upside

As of February 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Envista Holdings is 25.05. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 10.58% from its latest reported closing price of 22.65.

The projected annual revenue for Envista Holdings is 2,937MM, an increase of 14.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 787 funds or institutions reporting positions in Envista Holdings. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVST is 0.26%, a decrease of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.56% to 232,533K shares. The put/call ratio of NVST is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 10,852K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,011K shares, representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 9.73% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 8,101K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 7,097K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,336K shares, representing an increase of 24.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,691K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,928K shares, representing a decrease of 21.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 34.62% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 5,262K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,184K shares, representing an increase of 39.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVST by 31.22% over the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers an estimated 90% of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. Envista companies, including KaVo Kerr, Nobel Biocare, and Ormco, partner with dental professionals to help them deliver the best possible patient care. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry.

