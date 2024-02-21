News & Insights

Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of enGene Holdings (ENGN) with Outperform Recommendation

February 21, 2024 — 06:24 am EST

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of enGene Holdings (NasdaqCM:ENGN) with a Outperform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ENGN / enGene Holdings Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Bvf holds 2,251K shares representing 9.70% ownership of the company.

Blue Owl Capital Holdings holds 1,235K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company.

Omega Fund Management holds 1,131K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company.

Vivo Capital holds 679K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 117K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company.

