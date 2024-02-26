Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NasdaqGS:XRAY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.54% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA is 37.48. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 10.54% from its latest reported closing price of 33.91.

The projected annual revenue for DENTSPLY SIRONA is 4,014MM, an increase of 1.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Declares $0.14 Dividend

On December 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2023 received the payment on January 12, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $33.91 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.03%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 2.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1028 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRAY is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 253,774K shares. The put/call ratio of XRAY is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 12,944K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,935K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 11,604K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,901K shares, representing an increase of 23.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 26.90% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 9,787K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,666K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,138K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,719K shares, representing an increase of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 83.09% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,583K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,425K shares, representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 3.09% over the last quarter.

DENTSPLY Sirona Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry.

