Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of CVS Health (CVS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.02% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for CVS Health is 90.34. The forecasts range from a low of 74.74 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 17.02% from its latest reported closing price of 77.20.

The projected annual revenue for CVS Health is 323,836MM, a decrease of 9.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.71.

CVS Health Declares $0.66 Dividend

On December 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.66 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 22, 2024 received the payment on February 1, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $77.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.89%, the lowest has been 2.01%, and the highest has been 3.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.53 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3575 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is an increase of 123 owner(s) or 3.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVS is 0.47%, a decrease of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.63% to 1,196,129K shares. The put/call ratio of CVS is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 40,545K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,425K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 1.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,982K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,965K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 33,692K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,854K shares, representing an increase of 32.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 26.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,863K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,524K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 4.56% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 30,123K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,856K shares, representing an increase of 44.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 79.56% over the last quarter.

CVS Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. It is a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, it is meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, its diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From its innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, it is making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better.

