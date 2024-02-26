Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Cencora (COR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Cencora (NYSE:COR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.60% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cencora is 256.49. The forecasts range from a low of 226.24 to a high of $280.35. The average price target represents an increase of 7.60% from its latest reported closing price of 238.37.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cencora is 277,270MM, an increase of 2.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1970 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cencora. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 5.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COR is 0.39%, a decrease of 0.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.99% to 194,599K shares. The put/call ratio of COR is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,706K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,367K shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,457K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,616K shares, representing a decrease of 21.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 18.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,318K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,360K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,033K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,919K shares, representing a decrease of 21.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 64.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,006K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares, representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 0.53% over the last quarter.

CoreSite Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CoreSite Realty Corporation delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Its scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.