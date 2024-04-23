Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Cartesian Therapeutics (RNAC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Cartesian Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:RNAC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.02% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cartesian Therapeutics is 56.61. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 210.02% from its latest reported closing price of 18.26.

The projected annual revenue for Cartesian Therapeutics is 42MM, an increase of 61.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artal Group holds 9,137K shares representing 51.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 5,386K shares representing 30.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421K shares, representing an increase of 55.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNAC by 179.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,799K shares representing 21.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,829K shares representing 15.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing an increase of 12.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNAC by 42.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,438K shares representing 13.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,385K shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNAC by 41.60% over the last quarter.

Cartesian Therapeutics Background Information

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

