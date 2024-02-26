Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Cardinal Health (CAH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.09% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cardinal Health is 116.83. The forecasts range from a low of 96.96 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.09% from its latest reported closing price of 108.09.

The projected annual revenue for Cardinal Health is 213,991MM, a decrease of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1909 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Health. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAH is 0.30%, a decrease of 1.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 234,188K shares. The put/call ratio of CAH is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,810K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,932K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 6.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,118K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,061K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 5.12% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,677K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,901K shares, representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,445K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,490K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,700K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,795K shares, representing a decrease of 23.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAH by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in 46 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care.

