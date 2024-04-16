Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of AnaptysBio (ANAB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of AnaptysBio (NasdaqGS:ANAB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.58% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for AnaptysBio is 44.30. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 107.58% from its latest reported closing price of 21.34.

The projected annual revenue for AnaptysBio is 17MM, an increase of 0.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in AnaptysBio. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANAB is 0.12%, an increase of 9.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 31,525K shares. The put/call ratio of ANAB is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 7,521K shares representing 28.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 2,037K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares, representing an increase of 33.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 56.19% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,951K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 1,300K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 1,237K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 36.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANAB by 58.04% over the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Imsidolimab, previously known as ANB019, is an antibody that inhibits the function of the interleukin-36-receptor, or IL-36R, which AnaptysBio plans to initially develop as a potential first-in-class therapy for patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis, or GPP, EGFR-mediated skin toxicity, ichthyosis, hidradenitis suppurativa and acne.

