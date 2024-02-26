Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Accolade (ACCD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Accolade (NasdaqGS:ACCD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.71% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Accolade is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 49.71% from its latest reported closing price of 10.22.

The projected annual revenue for Accolade is 414MM, an increase of 6.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Accolade. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACCD is 0.08%, an increase of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.33% to 81,030K shares. The put/call ratio of ACCD is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 6,805K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,043K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCD by 1.07% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,410K shares representing 8.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,582K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCD by 3.72% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 5,963K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,066K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCD by 4.44% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 5,923K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,939K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACCD by 24.89% over the last quarter.

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 5,399K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company.

Accolade Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Accolade, Inc. of Pennsylvania provides healthcare related information for self-insured companies. The Company assists employees and their families to make healthcare decisions through its health assistants. Accolade serves customers in the United States.

