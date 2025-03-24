Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Medpace Holdings (MEDP) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Medpace Holdings (NasdaqGS:MEDP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.19% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Medpace Holdings is $357.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $301.29 to a high of $424.20. The average price target represents an increase of 10.19% from its latest reported closing price of $324.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Medpace Holdings is 2,152MM, an increase of 2.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,170 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medpace Holdings. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEDP is 0.28%, an increase of 13.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 30,870K shares. The put/call ratio of MEDP is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,085K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing an increase of 47.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 83.48% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 937K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares , representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 3.65% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 827K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 795K shares , representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 0.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 782K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 790K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 656K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEDP by 47.67% over the last quarter.

Medpace Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace's mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,400 people across 37 countries.

