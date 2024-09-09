Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 9, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:IRWD) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 182.71% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is $12.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 182.71% from its latest reported closing price of $4.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is 464MM, an increase of 15.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 535 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 12.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRWD is 0.13%, an increase of 27.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 195,467K shares. The put/call ratio of IRWD is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sarissa Capital Management holds 16,390K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,045K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,315K shares , representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 24.51% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 8,908K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,206K shares , representing an increase of 19.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 8,572K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,100K shares , representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 2.47% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 7,800K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400K shares , representing an increase of 30.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRWD by 2.58% over the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is a GI-focused healthcare company dedicated to creating medicines that make a difference for patients living with GI diseases. The company discovered, developed and are commercializing linaclotide, the U.S. branded prescription market leader for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

