Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Inventiva S.A. - Depositary Receipt (IVA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Inventiva S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:IVA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 190.84% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Inventiva S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $14.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.49 to a high of $27.05. The average price target represents an increase of 190.84% from its latest reported closing price of $4.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inventiva S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 124MM, an increase of 629.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inventiva S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVA is 0.16%, an increase of 77.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 5,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 2,645K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 1,463K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 686K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 112K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 65K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares , representing an increase of 16.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVA by 113.12% over the last quarter.

