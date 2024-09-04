Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Inari Medical (NARI) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Inari Medical (NasdaqGS:NARI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.80% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Inari Medical is $69.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 57.80% from its latest reported closing price of $43.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Inari Medical is 544MM, a decrease of 0.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inari Medical. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NARI is 0.30%, an increase of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.57% to 67,556K shares. The put/call ratio of NARI is 3.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,346K shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company.

HCC Manager holds 2,914K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,412K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares , representing an increase of 8.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,811K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 62.42% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 1,680K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares , representing a decrease of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NARI by 23.57% over the last quarter.

Inari Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA and CE Mark approved for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

