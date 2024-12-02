Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of IDEXX Laboratories (LSE:0J8P) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of IDEXX Laboratories (LSE:0J8P) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.47% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for IDEXX Laboratories is 499.69 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 412.72 GBX to a high of 599.45 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.47% from its latest reported closing price of 425.39 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for IDEXX Laboratories is 4,093MM, an increase of 6.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,050 funds or institutions reporting positions in IDEXX Laboratories. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J8P is 0.31%, an increase of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 87,264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,818K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,145K shares , representing a decrease of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J8P by 21.72% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 2,664K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0J8P by 0.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,607K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,611K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8P by 2.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,260K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,219K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8P by 49.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,156K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,120K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J8P by 2.93% over the last quarter.

