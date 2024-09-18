Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of ICON Public Limited (ICLR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of ICON Public Limited (NasdaqGS:ICLR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.61% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for ICON Public Limited is $376.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $333.30 to a high of $402.15. The average price target represents an increase of 28.61% from its latest reported closing price of $292.54 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ICON Public Limited is 8,966MM, an increase of 7.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,231 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICON Public Limited. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICLR is 0.63%, an increase of 0.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 100,542K shares. The put/call ratio of ICLR is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,673K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,718K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,003K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,313K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 86.12% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,760K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares , representing a decrease of 16.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 88.64% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,714K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 5.97% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,678K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,646K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Icon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ICON plc is a global provider of outsourced drug and device development and commercialisation services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. The company specialises in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 15,730 employees in 93 locations in 41 countries as at December 31, 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.