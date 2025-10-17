Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of iBio (IBIO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of iBio (NasdaqCM:IBIO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 406.68% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for iBio is $4.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 406.68% from its latest reported closing price of $0.85 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in iBio. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBIO is 0.01%, an increase of 70.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.62% to 3,204K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 1,539K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing an increase of 43.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBIO by 72.68% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 600K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 375K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 159K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 138K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.