Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of I-Mab - Depositary Receipt (IMAB) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2025, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of I-Mab - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGM:IMAB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.88% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for I-Mab - Depositary Receipt is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 72.88% from its latest reported closing price of $4.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for I-Mab - Depositary Receipt is 160MM, an increase of 28,065.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in I-Mab - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAB is 0.02%, an increase of 27.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.65% to 9,554K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAB is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 5,981K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. holds 1,133K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

SG Americas Securities holds 876K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 822K shares , representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 296.74% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 209K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing a decrease of 73.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 54.12% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 185K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing a decrease of 72.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAB by 70.46% over the last quarter.

