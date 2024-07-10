Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Encompass Health (EHC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 10, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.31% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Encompass Health is $99.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 18.31% from its latest reported closing price of $83.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Encompass Health is 5,080MM, an increase of 2.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Encompass Health. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHC is 0.34%, an increase of 4.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 115,131K shares. The put/call ratio of EHC is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,031K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,216K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 83.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,930K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,577K shares , representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 88.98% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,075K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,218K shares , representing a decrease of 28.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 14.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,165K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 13.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,121K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares , representing an increase of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHC by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Encompass Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health offers both facility-based and home-based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 137 hospitals, 241 home health locations, and 82 hospice locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high-quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For.

