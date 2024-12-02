Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.59% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Elanco Animal Health is $19.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 44.59% from its latest reported closing price of $13.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Elanco Animal Health is 4,651MM, an increase of 4.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elanco Animal Health. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELAN is 0.21%, an increase of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 596,970K shares. The put/call ratio of ELAN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 83,316K shares representing 16.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,583K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 4.38% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 55,396K shares representing 11.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 52,576K shares representing 10.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,803K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Black Creek Investment Management holds 21,300K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,914K shares , representing an increase of 15.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 14.82% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 21,043K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,770K shares , representing an increase of 53.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAN by 109.49% over the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, it is committed to helping its customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on its local and global communities. It is driven by its vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ Sustainability/ESG Pledges - all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet.

