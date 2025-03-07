Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of CorMedix (CRMD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 7, 2025, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of CorMedix (NasdaqGM:CRMD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.30% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for CorMedix is $16.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 54.30% from its latest reported closing price of $10.71 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CorMedix is 1,288MM, an increase of 10,403.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in CorMedix. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 16.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRMD is 0.04%, an increase of 37.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.92% to 26,966K shares. The put/call ratio of CRMD is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 2,871K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares , representing an increase of 45.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 114.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,732K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,652K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,419K shares , representing an increase of 14.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,393K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares , representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMD by 45.24% over the last quarter.

First Turn Management holds 1,021K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company.

CorMedix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath™, a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrogels. The Company is also working with top-tier researchers to develop taurolidine-based therapies for rare pediatric cancers. Neutrolin™ is CE Marked and marketed in Europe and other territories as a medical device.

