Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Contineum Therapeutics (CTNM) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Contineum Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CTNM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.49% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Contineum Therapeutics is $23.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 121.49% from its latest reported closing price of $10.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Contineum Therapeutics is 10MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Contineum Therapeutics. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTNM is 0.08%, an increase of 62.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.84% to 14,761K shares. The put/call ratio of CTNM is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Johnson & Johnson holds 1,979K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 1,720K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,699K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,576K shares , representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTNM by 90.64% over the last quarter.

Sectoral Asset Management holds 801K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 699K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,441K shares , representing a decrease of 106.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTNM by 71.03% over the last quarter.

