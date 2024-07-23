Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Celcuity (CELC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Celcuity (NasdaqCM:CELC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.79% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Celcuity is $29.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 60.79% from its latest reported closing price of $18.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celcuity is 9MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celcuity. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 20.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELC is 0.12%, an increase of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.56% to 24,146K shares. The put/call ratio of CELC is 4.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,362K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,481K shares , representing an increase of 37.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 83.95% over the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,731K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,179K shares , representing a decrease of 25.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 21.23% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 1,556K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,755K shares , representing a decrease of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 0.60% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,552K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 535K shares , representing an increase of 65.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELC by 373.86% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 1,390K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company.

Celcuity Background Information



Celcuity is a clinical stage biotechnology company translating discoveries of new cancer sub-types into pioneering companion diagnostics and expanded therapeutic options for cancer patients. Celcuity's 3rd generation diagnostic platform, CELsignia, analyzes living tumor cells to untangle the complexity of the cellular activity driving a patient's cancer. This allows Celcuity to discover new cancer sub-types molecular diagnostics cannot detect. Celcuity is driven to improve outcomes for patients and to transform how pharmaceutical companies define the patient populations for their targeted therapies. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

