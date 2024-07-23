Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Benitec Biopharma (NasdaqCM:BNTC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 161.83% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Benitec Biopharma is $23.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 161.83% from its latest reported closing price of $8.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Benitec Biopharma is 0MM, an increase of 5,364.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benitec Biopharma. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTC is 0.02%, an increase of 165.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.56% to 1,648K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 588K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 81.49% over the last quarter.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 365K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 244K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares , representing an increase of 26.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTC by 29.11% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 204K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 189K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Benitec Biopharma Ltd is an Australian biotechnology company founded in 1997. It is engaged in the development of gene-silencing therapies for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening diseases using DNA-directed RNA interference technology.

