Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of aTyr Pharma (ATYR) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of aTyr Pharma (NasdaqCM:ATYR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 498.24% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for aTyr Pharma is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 498.24% from its latest reported closing price of $3.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for aTyr Pharma is 10MM, an increase of 3,945.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in aTyr Pharma. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATYR is 0.09%, an increase of 55.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.27% to 55,847K shares. The put/call ratio of ATYR is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 14,667K shares representing 17.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 7,850K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 6,620K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 4,883K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,881K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,894K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATYR by 76.34% over the last quarter.

Atyr Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

atyr pharma (nasdaq: life) is engaged in the discovery and clinical development of innovative medicines for patients suffering from severe rare diseases using its knowledge of physiocrine biology, a newly discovered set of physiological modulators. the company's lead candidate, resolaris™, is a first-in-class intravenous protein therapeutic for the treatment of rare myopathies with an immune component. resolaris is currently in a phase 1b/2 clinical trial in adult patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (fshd); a phase 1b/2 trial in adult patients with limb girdle muscular dystrophy (lgmd) 2b or fshd; and a phase 1b/2 trial in patients with an early onset form of fshd. to protect this pipeline, atyr built an intellectual property estate comprising 70 issued or allowed patents and over 240 pending patent applications that are solely owned or exclusively licensed by atyr. atyr's key programs are currently focused on severe, rare diseases characterized by immune dysregulation

