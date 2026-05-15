Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Atrium Therapeutics (RNA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2026, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Atrium Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:RNA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 93.18% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Atrium Therapeutics is $25.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 93.18% from its latest reported closing price of $13.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atrium Therapeutics is 56MM, an increase of 203.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atrium Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 70 owner(s) or 31.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNA is 0.07%, an increase of 63.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 64.74% to 14,546K shares. The put/call ratio of RNA is 13.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,553K shares.

Ra Capital Management holds 864K shares.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 627K shares.

TIG Advisors holds 608K shares.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 603K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.