Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of 10x Genomics (LSE:0A88) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 3, 2024, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of 10x Genomics (LSE:0A88) with a Outperform recommendation.

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in 10x Genomics. This is an decrease of 54 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A88 is 0.13%, an increase of 39.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.57% to 123,591K shares.

ARK Investment Management holds 9,314K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,284K shares , representing an increase of 32.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 6,148K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing an increase of 41.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 6,143K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing an increase of 41.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 5.49% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 4,529K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares , representing an increase of 28.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 14.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,977K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,940K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A88 by 48.97% over the last quarter.

