Leerink Partners Downgrades Vertex Pharmaceuticals (BIT:1VRTX)

Fintel reports that on May 6, 2025, Leerink Partners downgraded their outlook for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (BIT:1VRTX) from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.49% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is €446.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of €290.10 to a high of €563.88. The average price target represents an increase of 0.49% from its latest reported closing price of €444.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 11,749MM, an increase of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,792 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VRTX is 0.43%, an increase of 104.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 302,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 28,326K shares representing 11.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,811K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VRTX by 10.42% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,348K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,152K shares , representing an increase of 19.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VRTX by 30.44% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,429K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,002K shares , representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VRTX by 0.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,072K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,186K shares , representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VRTX by 15.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,971K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,760K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VRTX by 15.52% over the last quarter.

