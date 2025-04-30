Leerink Partners Downgrades NeoGenomics (BMV:NEO)

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Leerink Partners downgraded their outlook for NeoGenomics (BMV:NEO) from Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 666 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeoGenomics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEO is 0.46%, an increase of 0.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 138,838K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,284K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,143K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 11.85% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,528K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,541K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,165K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,603K shares , representing a decrease of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 4,702K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,464K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 28.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,951K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,998K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 8.81% over the last quarter.

